Brother chases down suspect who sexually assaulted his sleeping sister

SANTA ANA, Calif. -- A man who police say entered an apartment in Santa Ana and sexually assaulted a woman as she slept was arrested Tuesday.

David Ceja, 38, allegedly got into an apartment in the 1300 block of South Standard Avenue at about 6:22 a.m. and sexually assaulted a woman while she was asleep, according to Santa Ana police.

When the woman woke up and saw the suspect, she yelled for help, prompting the suspect to flee, police said.

The woman's brother woke up and chased Ceja down, holding him down until police arrived.

Ceja was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries he sustained during the altercation with the family member.

Ceja was booked on burglary and sexual assault charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arrestsexual assault
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Dense fog affects flights at Fresno Yosemite International Airport
2 men stab each other during argument in southwest Fresno
NJ mayor says supermarket shooter targeted Jews
TIME Person of the Year 2019 announced
Ruiz Food recalls frozen breakfast burritos possibly contaminated with plastic
California considers calling THC in pot a risk to moms-to-be
Show More
Air pollution spikes in Valley, reaches dangerous levels
Portable heater sparks fire, damaging Reedley home
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows Tulare Co deputy shooting unarmed woman in suspect hotel room
Manhunt underway for man wanted in death of Texas sergeant
Several Fresno Co streets likely to have lower speed limits
More TOP STORIES News