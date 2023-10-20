Clovis man accused of killing brother in court

A Fresno man offered revealing testimony Thursday in the case against a young Clovis man accused of murdering his brother.

Prosecutors say 22-year-old David Brewington stabbed his brother Elijah to death last year.

On the stand, a key witness: Brewington's uncle, John.

Action News is not reporting John's last name, but the 60-year-old was there when he says David grabbed a kitchen knife.

"Did you see him go get a knife?" the prosecutor asked. "Yes, and I said, 'Don't do it, David. Don't do it,'" John said.

It happened last December at the apartment the two brothers shared off Peach and Gettysburg avenues in Clovis.

John testified that his nephew Elijah offered to store some furniture for him and was helping him move it into the apartment.

But that offer seemingly upset David, who John says was asleep when the two arrived. The brothers got into a verbal argument, and it quickly took a turn.

John testified that David stabbed his brother after Elijah charged at him.

"Elijah went running out the door, and he collapsed by the fence area," John said.

The medical examiner says Elijah, who was just 23 years old, died of a single stab wound to the left side of his neck.

The deadly argument unfolded less than two feet away from David's infant daughter in a crib.

On Thursday, the uncle testified that Elijah was much larger than David. The defense says David acted in self-defense.

"David came out and had great remorse for his brother," John said. "He said, 'Sorry, I love you. I didn't mean to do it.'"

The judge later ruled that David would be held to answer on manslaughter with a deadly weapon instead of murder.

He now faces up to 12 years and eight months in prison and is due back in court on November 14.

