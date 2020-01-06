Brothers arrested in Utah for fatally shooting Porterville man

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two brothers were arrested for fatally shooting a man in Porterville last week.Tulare County sheriff's officials say 20-year-old Jeremy Bailey and 25-year-old Christopher Corbit fled to Nebraska after the shooting on January 2 that killed 22-year-old Adonis Tapia.Sunday, state authorities spotted the two men entering Utah. Officers chased the suspects until they eventually crashed and were taken into custody. No one was injured.Homicide detectives are working to determine a motive for the shooting.Investigators are still trying to track down the car the suspects were driving at the time of the murder. Deputies believe it was dumped after Tapia was killed.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.