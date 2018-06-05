A vegetation fire burning near the Madera County community of O'Neals had charred over 300 acres and was only 20 percent contained as of Tuesday afternoon.Despite that, Cal fire says it now has the upper-hand on fire and hand crews are now focused on mop up duties.The vegetation fire was sparked Monday in a remote area just off of Road 200.Cal fire officials say they now have a firm handle on the fire that scorched 300 acres with 20 percent containmentBattalion Chief Jeff McCarr said that it has been challenging to fight, "This fire runs up in the grass, up woodland and transitions, up into the lava caps. It's very steep, there are a couple of places that go to cliff that we couldn't get up to work."With smoke still visible at the top of Deadwood the incident commander requested two air tankers to help extinguish any hot spots Tuesday while over 200 firefighters from across the state are here to prevent any more flare ups.As crews head into Tuesday night, lower temperatures will only help suppression efforts.Officials are confident the O'Neals fire will be fully contained by Wednesday."Flames are out, we've got folks all the way around it, now it's just putting it to bed," said McCarr.No structures were lost in the fire and the only injury was a minor one to a firefighter.Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.