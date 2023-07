Fire burning along Highway 41 in Downtown Fresno

Grass fire burning along Highway 41 near downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are working to get control of a brush fire along a highway near downtown Fresno on Tuesday.

The fire started around 5:50 pm near Highway 41 and Tulare Street.

Flames are sending a large plume of grey smoke into the sky.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.