Fire erupts in Southern California amid brutal heat wave, I-5 closed in both directions

A brush fire erupted in Castaic and quickly spread to 130 acres as a brutal heat wave continued to blanket the region.

CASTAIC, Calif. -- A brush fire erupted Wednesday afternoon in Castaic in Southern California and quickly spread to 165 acres as a brutal heat wave continued to blanket the region.

The so-called Route Fire was reported shortly after noon in the area of Interstate-5 at Lake Hughes road, prompting a response from Los Angeles County and Angeles National Forest firefighters.

No injuries were reported and no structures were immediately threatened.

The blaze forced the closure of northbound I-5 just before 1 p.m., resulting in a traffic backup that stretched for miles. All southbound lanes were shut down about 30 minutes later.

Video showed multiple emergency aircraft at the scene, including an air tanker that was conducing Phos-Chek drops. At least one crew of firefighters was attacking the flames on the ground after hiking up to the fire line.

The cause of the blaze was unknown.