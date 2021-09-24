BTS on 'Good Morning America': K-Pop group talks COVID's mental toll, band's viral UN appearance

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=10687460" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The K-pop group's newest music video currently has more than 185 million views.

NEW YORK -- Korean musical sensation BTS stepped out this week in their new official role as South Korean President Moon Jae-in's special presidential envoys at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City."It's still hard to believe that we did a speech and a performance," BTS' Jungkook told ABC News in an exclusive joint interview with Moon Tuesday. "Being appointed as special envoys ... it felt like time had stopped ... I take [this new appointment] as sign of hope and advancement, which means a lot to me and makes me happy."ABC News sat down with Moon and the band to talk about their new roles as "special presidential envoys for future generations and culture" to promote global diplomacy and draw in younger generations."It was much more effective than the U.N. Secretary General or myself delivering hundreds of speeches," Moon said, noting that millions of people have watched the U.N.'s stream of the band's speech and live performance.Moon and BTS attended the U.N. General Assembly together to highlight climate action, the pandemic, the importance of vaccines and sustainable development.RM of BTS said there are different ways fans can combat climate change."I think that ultimately small changes can make a big difference, starting with proper recycling... awareness of disposable products and [the] use of tumblers," he said.In looking ahead to the future, BTS member J-Hope said what the band wants to do most post pandemic is a concert, and said he hopes that "many people get vaccinated and it becomes an environment where it is possible for us to safely have a concert.""That's what the fans want, and what we want," J-Hope continued, adding that he hopes for a day when people can "talk face to face and give each other hugs again."The joint exclusive interview with Moon and BTS will air on Friday Sept. 24, starting with "Good Morning America."