animal rescue

Overweight, lost turkey rescued by California animal sanctuary on Thanksgiving

Bubba the turkey was genetically altered at birth to gain weight and then be carved up for dinner.
Turkeys usually have very little to be thankful for on Thanksgiving because they're typically the main dish.

But this year, at least one bird at a northern California animal sanctuary has a new lease on life.

Bubba the butterball of a turkey was genetically altered at birth to gain weight and then be carved up for dinner.

But life presented him with a second chance when a rescuer found Bubba limping along a busy road.

And an animal sanctuary in Placer County just happened to have room for one more.

Now the bird has plenty of space to rest his swollen feet and enjoy the rest of his days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal rescuethanksgivingpetsanimalturkey
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL RESCUE
Future first dog Major Biden gets virtual 'indoguration'
22 puppies rescued from Valley home will go up for adoption
Future first dog Major Biden to get virtual 'indoguration'
22 puppies rescued from home of Valley hoarder
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News