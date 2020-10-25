Buchanan High School wrestling coach facing felony DUI charges

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Buchanan High School wrestling coach faces felony DUI charges after two women were injured in a crash, investigators say he caused.

The collision happened around 10 pm on Friday night near Minnewawa and Shepherd.

Officers arrived and arrested Gabriel Flores, an assistant wrestling coach and student liaison at Buchanan High on felony DUI charges.

The mother of one of the victims says both women involved in the crash had to go to the hospital for minor treatment.

She also says Flores is her grandson's wrestling coach.

"I would hope that Clovis Unified would do both the right thing and the ethical thing and not have this man back until he's dealt with this problem," she said.

Flores has since been released from police custody.

Clovis Unified has responded to the incident, saying the district is now investigating what led up to the crash.
