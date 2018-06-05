Buchanan High student arrested after threatening to shoot up school

It is back to business at Buchanan High School after a hectic start to the final week of school."There had been some verbal comments made that were concerning to a student and so we immediately reported that to law enforcement," said Clovis Unified Chief Communications Officer Kelly Avants.The threats were made by 18-year-old Kyle Dwelle, who was scheduled to graduate this school year.The Clovis Police Department says that late Monday afternoon Dwelle's told some of his peers he was going to shoot the school up. Students reported it and police acted quickly. By the end of the day, Dwelle's was arrested without incident."We are talking about a comment that is going to change the life of this individual and it is no joke," said Avants.Dwelle's faces two counts of criminal threats of death or great bodily injury. The school district is using this as a reminder and advising students and parents that it is better to be safe than sorry."If you hear something, see something, then say something," said Avants.There will be an increased police presence around campus for the rest of the week. The last day of school for Clovis Unified is this Friday.