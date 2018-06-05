SCHOOL THREAT

Buchanan High student arrested after threatening to shoot up school

EMBED </>More Videos

It is back to business as usual at Buchanan High School after a hectic start to the final week of school. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It is back to business at Buchanan High School after a hectic start to the final week of school.

"There had been some verbal comments made that were concerning to a student and so we immediately reported that to law enforcement," said Clovis Unified Chief Communications Officer Kelly Avants.

The threats were made by 18-year-old Kyle Dwelle, who was scheduled to graduate this school year.

The Clovis Police Department says that late Monday afternoon Dwelle's told some of his peers he was going to shoot the school up. Students reported it and police acted quickly. By the end of the day, Dwelle's was arrested without incident.

"We are talking about a comment that is going to change the life of this individual and it is no joke," said Avants.

Dwelle's faces two counts of criminal threats of death or great bodily injury. The school district is using this as a reminder and advising students and parents that it is better to be safe than sorry.

"If you hear something, see something, then say something," said Avants.

There will be an increased police presence around campus for the rest of the week. The last day of school for Clovis Unified is this Friday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school threat
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL THREAT
Authorities issue warrant after teen accused of threatening to shoot up prom fails to appear in court
Teen accused of threatening Buchanan High graduation pleads not guilty
Scary details revealed about threats against Buchanan High
Buchanan High student arrested for making threats
More school threat
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News