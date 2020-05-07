budget

Newsom: CA faces "billions of dollars" of budget shortfalls due to COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking for federal support as the state faces significant budget shortfalls caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

The state has incurred significant expenses responding to the pandemic while at the same time seeing shrinking tax collections with many businesses and workers idled by stay at home orders.

Gov. Newsom made the announcement on Thursday during his daily briefing, where he also discussed a set of guidelines for some businesses to reopen this week.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom details rules for businesses opening in California tomorrow

Gov. Newsom says he submitted a projected budget 90 days ago that was projecting a roughly $6 billion surplus for the state; after the COVID-19 crisis, the state faces "tens of billions of dollars of shortfalls."

The governor said the shortfalls have been foreshadowed for weeks and that they are the result of the pandemic, not mismanagement by the state.

Gov. Newsom added that the victims of the state's budget shortfall are frontline employees and essential workers. He also thanked President Trump and the federal government for their support so far.

He also said the state is better positioned to deal with the shortfall than with those of the past.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssacramentogavin newsombudgetcoronaviruscaliforniacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUDGET
Trump aims to end student loan forgiveness program
Gov. Newsom pledges $50 million to Fresno initiative
Local leaders continue efforts to reverse proposed Hwy 99 funding cuts
CA program to provide 2 years of free tuition to community college students
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom details rules for businesses opening in California tomorrow
Central California coronavirus cases
Man found dead in central Fresno alley
CA restaurants envision big changes in reopening amid COVID-19
Fire crews battling fire along Highway 41 near Friant Ave.
Don't forget your face mask, Fresno's new shelter-in-place order in effect today
33 million have sought US unemployment aid since virus hit
Show More
Fresno Police hunting for driver who hit and killed woman crossing Olive Ave.
DMV to reopen select field offices across Calif. on Friday
Man hospitalized after being hit by car in Parlier
Reopening California: 1st mall reopens with COVID-19 precautions
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
More TOP STORIES News