At least 8 killed in mass shooting at Buffalo, New York, supermarket, law enforcement officials say

A crowd gathers as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- At least 8 people were killed in a mass shooting Saturday afternoon at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, law enforcement officials told the Associated Press.

Buffalo police tweeted that the alleged shooter was in custody.

Details on the total number of people shot at the Tops Friendly Market and their conditions weren't immediately available.

A spokesperson for the supermarket chain did not immediately respond to messages from The AP seeking comment.

Police closed off the block, lined by spectators, and yellow police taped surrounded the full parking lot. Mayor Byron Brown was at the scene late Saturday afternoon and expected to address the media.

Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that she was "closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo," her hometown. She said state officials have offered help to local authorities.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office said on social media that it ordered all available personnel to assist Buffalo police.

The shooting came little more than a year after a March 2021 attack at a King Soopers grocery in Boulder, Colorado, that killed 10 people. Investigators have not released any information about why they believe the man charged in that attack targeted the supermarket.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkmass shootingshootingsupermarketu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 1 badly injured in fiery Fresno County crash
Milwaukee shootings leave 21 shot near NBA gatherings, police say
Video: Tesla jumps curb and crashes straight into convention center
Suspect in Fresno hit-and-run that dragged woman for 8 miles arrested
Teenage couple remembered at deadly crash site in Oakhurst
Fresno Motel 6 manager shot 4 times speaks out
Fresno police arrest 2 in smash-and-grab burglary caught on camera
Show More
Horse killed, rider's plan leads to DUI and animal cruelty charges
Grieving Valley mother continues son's legacy with new book
Councilmember Garry Bredefeld accusing Nelson Esparza of extortion
Increase in Visalia fires keeping police and fire departments on alert
Inflation triggers California minimum wage increase in 2023
More TOP STORIES News