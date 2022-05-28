Vice President Kamala Harris expected at last Buffalo shooting victim's funeral

EMBED <>More Videos

VP Harris expected at last Buffalo shooting victim's funeral

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The last of the victims of a gunman's racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket will be laid to rest Saturday.

Ruth Whitfield, at 86, is the oldest of the 10 people killed. Whitfield is expected to be eulogized by civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton at a service attended by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Whitfield was inside the Tops Friendly Market after visiting her husband of 68 years in a nursing home May 14 when a gunman identified by police as 18-year-old Payton Gendron opened fire.

Authorities said Gendron, who is white, targeted the store three hours from his home in Conklin because it is in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

In all, 13 people were shot in the attack which federal authorities are investigating as a hate crime. Three people survived.

Whitfield was the mother of former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield. Her funeral will take place at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Buffalo.

Gendron is charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bail. His attorney has entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crimemass shootingsupermarketshooting
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fresno man fighting for life after being stabbed in neck by housemate
Texas gunman threatened rapes, shootings on Yubo app, users say
Tulare County crews pull out severely injured driver trapped in car
Loved ones grieve for Fresno man as alleged killer pleads 'not guilty'
Gas prices may make this the costliest Memorial Day travel period ever
Firecrackers set off in Central East High restroom prompt lockdown
Deadly day for Merced County: 2 men shot, killed in separate incidents
Show More
Official admits police made 'wrong decision' in TX shooting
Texas survivor apologized to dad for blood on clothes, losing glasses
CA 'red flag' law can temporarily seize guns if someone makes threat
Beloved Clovis West HS teacher dies at 43, officials say
2 Fresno County water parks welcoming back families this weekend
More TOP STORIES News