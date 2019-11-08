Buffalo Wild Wings employee killed in chemical incident in Massachusetts restaurant

A Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Jacksonville, Fl. (Rick Wilson/AP Images for Buffalo Wild Wings)

BURLINGTON, Massachusetts -- Massachusetts police say one person has died and eight others have been hospitalized following a chemical incident at a Buffalo Wild Wings.

WHDH-TV reports officials responded to reports of a chemical reaction in the kitchen area of the restaurant in Burlington on Thursday where they found a male employee suffering from nausea.

Burlington police say in a release they believe that the employee had breathed in fumes from the cleaning agent.

The employee was taken to Lahey Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police evacuated the restaurant and are urging anyone who was inside at the time and believes they may be impacted to seek immediate medical treatment.

The cause of the chemical incident remains under investigation.

A Buffalo Wild Wings spokesperson released the following statement:

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of this horrific accident at our franchise-owned sports bar and are working closely with our franchisee and the authorities while they conduct an investigation.

Because the investigation is ongoing, we are unable to share any additional comment at this time. Any further questions will need to be referred to the local authorities."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
massachusettsworker deathu.s. & worldrestaurant
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Drugs are to blame for deadly Fresno crash that claimed two lives
Blue Man Group concert disrupted after water pipe bursts at Saroyan Theatre
Woman wrecks car to get Popeye's chicken sandwich
Authorities searching for car burglary suspect in northwest Fresno
What is the impact of second-hand fumes from vaping?
Tulare parents speak about daughter's escape from Borderline Bar Shooting
Abused horse adopted by rescuer in Merced County
Show More
Kingsburg man charged with murder of baby daughter pleads not guilty
City leaders propose ordinance to stop closed session information from being leaked
Pilot killed after plane crashes into SoCal house, sparking massive fire
NRA drops lawsuit over San Francisco's 'terrorist' label
Visalia man sentenced to life in prison for child molestation
More TOP STORIES News