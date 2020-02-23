Fire tears through bathroom of building at SE Fresno park, repairs needed

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A building in the Calwa Recreation and Park District is in need of construction after a fire tore through a bathroom in the park.Fire crews responded to the southeast Fresno park around 11:15 this morning.Officials say several people were near the restroom when the blaze broke out.Witnesses told them they saw teenagers running from the scene shortly after the fire started.There is no word yet on how the blaze ignited.