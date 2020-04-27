Authorities searching for arsonist after building burns in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for an alleged arsonist who set fire to an industrial building in southeast Fresno late Sunday night.Fire crews responded to the blaze just after 10:30 p.m. on Topeka Avenue, just south of Parallel Avenue and El Monte Way.Firefighters were able to contain the flames before it spread through the building, but the outside of the structure did sustain minor damage.Authorities received reports of someone nearby when the fire started, and believe that person could be a suspect.Arson investigators surveyed the damage to help with their search for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.