arson investigation

Authorities searching for arsonist after building burns in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for an alleged arsonist who set fire to an industrial building in southeast Fresno late Sunday night.

Fire crews responded to the blaze just after 10:30 p.m. on Topeka Avenue, just south of Parallel Avenue and El Monte Way.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames before it spread through the building, but the outside of the structure did sustain minor damage.

Authorities received reports of someone nearby when the fire started, and believe that person could be a suspect.

Arson investigators surveyed the damage to help with their search for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southeastbuilding firearsonarson investigation
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARSON INVESTIGATION
Arsonist lights two small fires in northeast Fresno
Selma Police: Man started eight fires in 30 minutes
Police search for arsonist who set fire to Visalia store
Father and son linked to Fresno homicide from January face judge
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen killed in crash in northeast Fresno
Clerk shoots armed suspect trying to rob liquor store in Lindsay
Central California coronavirus cases
Pet grooming salons in Clovis can now open from Monday
IRS offering incentive pay to employees who return to work
Thief rips mailbox from ground in west central Fresno neighborhood
El Paso shooting victim dies months after attack
Show More
CHP citing people for parking illegally near Fresno County lakes
Hanford Police, Kings County Sheriff's Office track down suspect with multiple charges
Man stabbed multiple times near his central Fresno home, expected to survive
Fresno family makes thousands of masks, gifts them to community
Many Californians may not be receiving unemployment benefits
More TOP STORIES News