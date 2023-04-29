Texas bull caught on camera escaping hailstorm: 'They're pretty resilient'

A bull named Drago in Dublin, Texas is doing okay after he was caught on camera escaping a hailstorm on Wednesday.

'I knew the only shelter he really had were some trees and that's where he was heading,' Drago's owner said.

DUBLIN, Texas -- A camera caught the moment a hailstorm surprised a bull in central Texas, sending him fleeing for shelter.

It happened on Wednesday in the town of Dublin.

The bull's name is Drago. And owner Gary Clayton told WFAA despite the storm, Drago is doing okay.

Clayton said he watched from across a field as Drago tried to escape the baseball-sized hail.

"I knew the only shelter he really had were some trees and that's where he was heading, was to get under some trees to kind of break the fall of the hailstones," said Clayton.

Drago eventually found shelter under a pecan tree.

"You could hear the hail hitting trees and buildings, you know, off of our property and then it just began to get closer and closer and I told my wife that we're fixing, we're fixing to see something," Clayton said.

Clayton said he's owned Drago for just a couple of years and is still getting to know him. Most times Clayton said he just chills out along with the other steer.

"They're hide is probably three-eighths to a half-inch thick. Then you've got a layer of fat, you have some muscle. So they're pretty resilient," explained Clayton.

Resilient enough to apparently weather the storm.

"He's getting adjusted to the property and we're getting adjusted to him."