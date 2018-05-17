BULL RIDING

Bull riding accident leaves a young rider in a coma

EMBED </>More Videos

21-year-old Enrique Sanchez suffered a traumatic head injury after a a bull riding accident at the Woodlake Rodeo. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
For eight seconds every Thursday, riders at Browns Bucking Bulls try clinging onto massive beasts. But this week, they're thinking about 21-year-old Enrique Sanchez, a friend who's clinging onto his life.

"All you can think of is praying. Pray that he comes out of it and recovers," said Art Martinez, a fellow bull rider.

Sanchez was critically injured this weekend at the Woodlake Rodeo. He got hung up on the bull and was hit in the head by the animal's horns. His family says he lapsed into a coma for three days.

"As soon as he fell off, his hand got stuck on the rope. The bull's head turned, and the horn hit him on the side of his head," said his sister, Sofia Sanchez. She and her parents found out when a friend called them from the arena after the accident.

Sanchez started riding when he was 13-year-old. He's from Manteca but often practices in Fresno. Friends say he was hard-working, talented, and easily the most selfless man in the ring.

"He's always smiling, never seen that kid mad, even when he gets thrown off. Some of us throw fits and get in a mad mood. Not KiKi," said Martinez.

Family members tell Action News that Sanchez wanted to make bull riding his career.

"I was scared I was going to lose him. It scares me, but it's what he loves doing, and I respect that," said his sister.

His fighting spirit is prevailing even now. Sofia says her brother regained consciousness and also recovered his memory, but he still has life-threatening injuries.

If you would like to donate to the families GoFundMe account click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bull ridingWoodlake
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BULL RIDING
PBR is back and bringing some of the best bulls and bill riders to the Save Mart Center
VIDEO: Bull tosses woman through air at rodeo
Texas couple uses bull for baby gender reveal
PBR hits the dirt at the Clovis Rodeo
More bull riding
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News