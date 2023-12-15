Bullard High School focused on student success with AP courses

Bullard High School is prioritizing Advanced Placement classes to set up students for success in college.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At Bullard High School, Carly Trejo takes the role of AP Coordinator very seriously.

"It can be very intimidating," she said. "I do not want them to be intimidated."

Trejo says students taking just one Advanced Placement class can leave feeling prepared for college courses, potentially get college credit, and feel inspired and motivated.

She says increasing enrollment numbers since the pandemic has been challenging but is proud to share exciting milestones.

This year, the school had the highest number of AP students and passing scores in the last five years.

"This year, we have 655 AP students," Trejo said. "Most of them are taking more than one AP class. Most of them are taking six classes."

Regarding diversity in the classroom, Trejo says this year, the number of African-American students taking AP courses doubled.

Senior Aliya Purnell says she is proud to know students are breaking barriers and taking chances.

"AP has become more diverse during the years, but I want AP to be a class where people of all ethnicities, all genders, all sexualities can come together and all become one in this rigorous classroom and challenge themselves," she said.

The school also added a groundbreaking course -- AP African American Studies, taught by Joel Sligh.

He says the school is one of a few hundred nationwide to add the pilot course.

"This has been a really fun experience," he said. "Going to the conference, learning, growing and trying to figure out how to access all of this information that is already out there, but centrally locate it as the place to go to get the information."

Students enrolled in AP courses say it's an experience they wouldn't trade and are hopeful more students will bet on themselves and take a class.

