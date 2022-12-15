Bullard High School student collecting donations for student clothing closet

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Bullard High School student wants to make sure her classmates are dressed for success.

"When you're a teenager you can feel really alone, especially when you're struggling," said Bullard High School student Grace Osburn. "I want the closet to be a place where people can understand there's always someone that cares about you."

From head to toe, Osburn says she wants every Bullard High School student to look and feel their best.

"I decided to start a closet here at Bullard for kids to come and get free clothes," explained Osburn.

Osburn came up with the idea earlier this fall, and has been working on the project ever since.

"Lots of work. Lots of communication on my part," said Osburn.

The goal is to create a space for students to come for clothing and hygiene products free of charge.

"Having that space here will allow their focus to go back to their education instead of their basic needs not being met,' said Bullard High School Closet Sponsor Shelbie Ohanesian.

They hope to have the closet open to all students by January but are still in need of donations.

"We always need more racks, more hangers, more hygiene products," said Osburn.

They're also accepting new, gently used clothes and monetary donations. You can drop any donations off at the Bullard High School office through this Friday or when students return from winter break on January 9th. You can also donate online.