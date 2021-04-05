Bulldog Breakdown: Some fans now allowed at Bulldog sporting events

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thanks to a change in guidance from the governor's office -- a select few in the Red Wave are cheering on Fresno State athletes.This weekend was the first time since March 12 of last year that fans were in attendance at a Bulldog sporting event.Family and friends of coaches and athletes are the only ones allowed in for now.In the video above, Action News photojournalist Will Butler brings us the sights and sounds from the opening weekend.