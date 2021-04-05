Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: Some fans now allowed at Bulldog sporting events

EMBED <>More Videos

Bulldog Breakdown: Some fans now allowed at Bulldog sporting events

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thanks to a change in guidance from the governor's office -- a select few in the Red Wave are cheering on Fresno State athletes.

This weekend was the first time since March 12 of last year that fans were in attendance at a Bulldog sporting event.

Family and friends of coaches and athletes are the only ones allowed in for now.

In the video above, Action News photojournalist Will Butler brings us the sights and sounds from the opening weekend.

Catch up on all the week's Fresno State sports news on "Bulldog Breakdown" every Sunday at 5 pm on ABC30.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnobulldog breakdown
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BULLDOG BREAKDOWN
Meet the Bulldog: Dylan Johnson
Bulldog Breakdown: Arron Mosby prepared for larger role
Bulldog Breakdown: Chris Herren reflects on life after film 'Unguarded'
Fresno State site prioritizes mental health help for student-athletes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot while in car in southwest Fresno, police say
Valley churches prepare for Easter Sunday services
Fresno food truck owner nearly loses truck in crash
Fresno neighborhood calling for removal of recycling center
Woman hit and killed by car in central Fresno, police say
In Easter speech, pope calls wars in pandemic 'scandalous'
Man stabbed at nightclub in central Fresno, police say
Show More
Man hit and killed by car in west central Fresno, CHP says
Man hit by car in northwest Fresno, police say
29-year-old man shot and killed in Kings Co., deputies say
3 people, including 2 young girls, killed in fiery Kings Co. crash
Facebook data on more than 500M accounts found online
More TOP STORIES News