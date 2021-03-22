Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: Special bond between Kelcey Carrasco and Hailey Dolcini

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kelcey Carrasco and Hailey Dolcini are among the best duos in college softball.

Both players came to the Valley via transfers after knowing one another from playing on the same travel softball team.

This week, in the video above, we had a chance to sit down with both Bulldogs to talk about their connection on the diamond.

Kelcey also opened up for the first time about the tragedy that struck her family last year.

Catch up on all the week's Fresno State sports news on "Bulldog Breakdown" every Sunday at 5 pm on ABC30.
