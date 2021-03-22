Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State women's soccer off to hot start

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno state's soccer team opened their season 3-0, the best start since 2006.
The Bulldogs were on the road this weekend, playing Boise State Friday night and Nevada Sunday afternoon.
In the video above, we caught up with head coach Brian Zwaschka to talk about his team's success following a year in a half hiatus and zero preseason games.
