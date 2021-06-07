Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: Andrew Kachel on earning All-Mountain West honor

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pair of Diamond 'Dogs earned All-Mountain West honors.

Sophomore third-baseman Andrew Kachel picked up his second career All-Mountain West honor earning a spot on the first team, while junior center fielder EJ Andrews Junior was tabbed to the second team for his first postseason accolade.

Kachel hit .324 from the plate leading the team in hits, total bases and tied for the team lead with eight home runs.

Andrews Junior batted .331, tallying 42 hits, with 7 home runs and driving in 21 RBIs.

Kachel and Andrews Junior were 1-2 in multi-hit games respectively.

Kachel, a sophomore from Gilroy, shared with us a special connection he has with former Diamond Dog Aaron Judge.

Action News had the chance to catch up with Kachel to talk about that as well as get his reaction to being named first-team All-Mountain West.
