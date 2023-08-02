Bulldog Breakdown: New forward ready for new chapter

Basketball season is still a couple of months away, but last week's camps at Fresno State featured a new face.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Basketball season is still a couple of months away, but last week's camps at Fresno State featured a new face.

This year's team is learning how to be around one another.

"There was a quick bond, and that doesn't always happen," said Vonn Webb, Bulldogs assistant coach.

After an 11-20 season, the Dogs are hopeful that bond can translate into wins.

"Couple years I've been here we haven't gelled too well. But this year, I feel like it's just clicking from the start," said Isaiah Hill, a senior guard.

"Just want to come in and win, help win and impact winning and hopefully be able to go to that tournament at the end of the year march madness," said Enoch Boakye, a junior forward who transferred from Arizona State University.

Boakye is a former five-star recruit who transferred in after spending the last two seasons at Arizona State.

"Great attitude, great athleticism and just a physical presence he's big time that way," said Justin Hutson, head coach.

At 6-foot-10, he's also a big presence inside.

"Feel like I'm an interior force, run the floor rebound and defend really well," said Boakye.

That old-school game was on display in this summer's global jam.

Representing his home country, he was the top scorer on a Canadian team that shocked the Germans in overtime but says he doesn't feel a burden being in the spotlight.

"It's no pressure. It's more of a blessing, and I feel like only good things can come out of it."

Boakye is coming out of a Sun Devil team where he played a lot as a freshman, averaging 12 minutes per game.

But those minutes would dry up in the desert - leading him to the transfer portal and ultimately, Fresno State.

"It was Coach Hut, really. The way he likes to play his basketball, I feel like it really aligns with the way I want to play and his personality and the type of person that he is."

A new chapter that Coach Hut hopes can turn Enoch back into the five-star talent he once was.

"We have to help him untap that talent to tap into it and use him the right way. Develop him, but he is very talented, so he should be an immediate impact."

For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.