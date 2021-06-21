Bulldog Breakdown: Buchanan High's Austin Young hopes to make big impact at Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The baseball program at Buchanan is not only one of the top teams in the state, but is also ranked fourth in the country.No surprise that it has been a pipeline to Fresno State.Hoping to find success is the Bears senior catcher and Fresno State commit Austin Young.Young committed to Fresno State last year and like many ball players in the Valley he grew up going to games at Pete Beiden Field with his father.His work ethic along with consistency in the weight room and nutrition has elevated his play this season. Young hopes to make an immediate impact for the Bulldogs.