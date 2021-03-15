Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State baseball hoping to get back on track

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After an impromptu series-opening win against CSU Bakersfield, the Fresno State baseball team is struggling to find form.

It's a condition their coach says has everything to do with their offseason.

Coach Mike Batesole is entering his 19th season at the helm.

The head coach tells us this is the strangest season he's ever encountered.

Catch up on all the week's Fresno State sports news on "Bulldog Breakdown" every Sunday at 5 pm on ABC30.

Our usual preseason media interview was twice canceled.

This week, in the video above, we had the chance to chat with 44 to go over just how his Diamond Dogs are adapting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnobulldog breakdown
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BULLDOG BREAKDOWN
Bulldog Breakdown: Looking back at seasons without the Red Wave
Bulldog Breakdown: Former track and field star now teaching Fresno State students
Bulldog Breakdown: Vanessa Hernandez shows out during weekend sweep
Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State basketball preparing for MW tournament
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
17-year-old girl shot at party in central Fresno, police say
16-year-old boy hit and killed by train in Merced, police say
Man battling cancer using his community as motivation
Woman found dead in mountains after going missing on hike
Helicopter crashes in Fresno County, no injuries reported
Mom accused of faking naked images of daughter's cheer rivals
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Show More
10 stolen vehicles found on property in Merced, officials say
Birthday celebration held for 100-year-old Fresno woman
Fresno sees drop in shootings in recent months
89-year-old gets COVID vaccine so he can get back to dancing
Merced woman arrested for DUI crash that killed daughter
More TOP STORIES News