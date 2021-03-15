Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State baseball hoping to get back on track

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After an impromptu series-opening win against CSU Bakersfield, the Fresno State baseball team is struggling to find form.It's a condition their coach says has everything to do with their offseason.Coach Mike Batesole is entering his 19th season at the helm.The head coach tells us this is the strangest season he's ever encountered.Our usual preseason media interview was twice canceled.This week, in the video above, we had the chance to chat with 44 to go over just how his Diamond Dogs are adapting.