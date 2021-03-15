Bulldog Breakdown: Looking back at sports seasons without the Red Wave

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Like most things in 2020, the sports world took a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Canceled seasons and silenced crowds changed the way we viewed sports.At Fresno State, the red wave was reduced to a ripple.But with 2021, comes a feeling of hope.A sense of normalcy is now on the horizon with the possibility of fans returning to see the games they love.In a year that has been met with frustration, it has become one that has led to a special bond in helping the Red Wave roar back.