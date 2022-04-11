Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: Charles Remlinger balancing football and track at Fresno State

Bulldog Breakdown: Charles Remlinger balancing football and track

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This week, Action News caught up with a two-sport athlete at Fresno State, who has been balancing spring ball and track this year.

Charles Remlinger moved to Fresno his senior year of high school after football season. He joined the track team at Buchanan and earned a walk-on spot at State. This is his first season balancing both.
