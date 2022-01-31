Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: Interview with Coach Courtnay Pilypaitis

EMBED <>More Videos

Bulldog Breakdown: Interview with Coach Courtnay Pilypaitis

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State's women's basketball team is back in the win column, with the Dogs snapping a 3-game losing streak with a 71-51 win against Utah State Saturday.

There's a new face on the team's coaching staff this year - someone who's had success not just in college but as a professional.

We caught up with Ontario native Courtnay Pilypaitis this week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnobulldog breakdownfresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BULLDOG BREAKDOWN
Bulldog Breakdown: Marcus McMaryion launches app to mentor athletes
Bulldog Breakdown: Chat with Coach Q
Bulldog Breakdown: Looking back on the 1982 softball team
Bulldog Breakdown: Catching up with Fresno State's women's tennis team
TOP STORIES
L.A. Rams rally to Super Bowl with stunning 20-17 win over 49ers
Meet the Valley's biggest 49ers fans - The Niner Empire of Fresno
Cheslie Kryst, 2019 winner of the Miss USA pageant, dies at 30
Elon Musk offers teen $5K to delete Twitter account tracking his jet
'Falling iguanas' in Florida forecast amid cold snap
Miss City of Fresno working to help deaf and hard of hearing community
Loved ones seek justice for man shot dead in central Fresno
Show More
CHP reports 'alarming' spike in deadly crashes in Fresno area
9 killed, 1 critically injured in North Las Vegas crash
14 hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak at Ohio hotel
Experts explain what's making omicron's subvariant more contagious
It's almost Lunar New Year! 2022 is the Year of the Tiger
More TOP STORIES News