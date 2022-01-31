Bulldog Breakdown: Interview with Coach Courtnay Pilypaitis

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State's women's basketball team is back in the win column, with the Dogs snapping a 3-game losing streak with a 71-51 win against Utah State Saturday.There's a new face on the team's coaching staff this year - someone who's had success not just in college but as a professional.We caught up with Ontario native Courtnay Pilypaitis this week.