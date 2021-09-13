Bulldog Breakdown: Interview with Fresno State's cross country team

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A number of sports at Fresno State are starting their fall season.
That includes the cross country team.
Last weekend, they held their first meet of the year out at Woodward Park.
Head coach Jason Drake says their upcoming meet at Riverside will be their first true test of the season.
Action News caught up with the team during one of their morning training sessions.
