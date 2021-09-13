Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: Interview with Fresno State's cross country team

EMBED <>More Videos

Bulldog Breakdown: Interview with Fresno State's cross country team

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A number of sports at Fresno State are starting their fall season.

That includes the cross country team.

Last weekend, they held their first meet of the year out at Woodward Park.

Head coach Jason Drake says their upcoming meet at Riverside will be their first true test of the season.

Action News caught up with the team during one of their morning training sessions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnobulldog breakdown
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BULLDOG BREAKDOWN
Cam Worrell breaks down important plays from Fresno State-Hawaii game
Chatting with football coach Kalen DeBoer about game against Hawaii
Fresno State men's basketball coach hopes to bring back winning team
Bulldog Breakdown: Catching up with Kevin Sutherland
TOP STORIES
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Show More
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
Iconic sign at The Ahwahnee in Yosemite National Park returns
More TOP STORIES News