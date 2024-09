Bulldog Breakdown: Derek Carr preparing for year 2 in New Orleans

Derek Carr continues to give back to the Valley between seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

Derek Carr continues to give back to the Valley between seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

Derek Carr continues to give back to the Valley between seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

Derek Carr continues to give back to the Valley between seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Derek Carr continues to give back to the Valley between seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

Carr was in Fresno this past weekend to support Valley Children's Healthcare.

In Bulldog Breakdown, the former Fresno State QB talks football past and how he's tackling his second year in the black and gold.

For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.