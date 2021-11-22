Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: An inside look into Fresno State's equestrian team

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State's equestrian team finished up its fall slate with a pair of meets this weekend in Texas.

They are one of the top-ranked teams in the country.

The team has picked up three wins over top 10 ranked opponents this fall.

Sports Anchor Bri Mellon joined the Bulldogs for a riding session last week.

She brings us an inside look at this year's team.
