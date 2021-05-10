Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State women's water polo program developing quickly

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For the first time ever, the Fresno State water polo team heard their name called on Selection Monday.The Dogs are one of just 10 teams left playing for the title.Their first-round matchup is against Cal Lutheran this Wednesday. That game will be played at UCLA.If the Bulldogs win, they'll face #2 Stanford on Friday.When that game starts Wednesday, it'll be the furthest any Fresno State team has ever gone.Coming into just the fourth year of the program, it's coming maybe faster than expected.That's what the program's only head coach Natalie Benson told us she was told when she took the job back in 2016.In the video above, Benson discusses the quick development of the program with a big game looming.