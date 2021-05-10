Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State women's water polo program developing quickly

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State women's water polo program developing quickly

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For the first time ever, the Fresno State water polo team heard their name called on Selection Monday.

The Dogs are one of just 10 teams left playing for the title.

Their first-round matchup is against Cal Lutheran this Wednesday. That game will be played at UCLA.

If the Bulldogs win, they'll face #2 Stanford on Friday.

When that game starts Wednesday, it'll be the furthest any Fresno State team has ever gone.

Coming into just the fourth year of the program, it's coming maybe faster than expected.

That's what the program's only head coach Natalie Benson told us she was told when she took the job back in 2016.

In the video above, Benson discusses the quick development of the program with a big game looming.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnobulldog breakdown
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BULLDOG BREAKDOWN
Cam Worrell breaks down important plays from Fresno State-Hawaii game
Chatting with football coach Kalen DeBoer about game against Hawaii
Fresno State men's basketball coach hopes to bring back winning team
Bulldog Breakdown: Catching up with Kevin Sutherland
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News