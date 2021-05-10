Bulldog Breakdown: Syrus Tuitele working to make Buffalo Bills roster

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Seven years ago, Derek Carr and Davante Adams were drafted by their respective teams.While no Bulldogs were picked in 2021, one is trying to make the team as an undrafted free agent.This week, in the video above, we had the chance to catch up with Syrus Tuitele after he signed a deal to head across the country -- and try and make the 53-man roster for the Buffalo Bills.