Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: Syrus Tuitele working to make Buffalo Bills roster

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Bulldog Breakdown: Syrus Tuitele working to make Buffalo Bills roster

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Seven years ago, Derek Carr and Davante Adams were drafted by their respective teams.

While no Bulldogs were picked in 2021, one is trying to make the team as an undrafted free agent.

This week, in the video above, we had the chance to catch up with Syrus Tuitele after he signed a deal to head across the country -- and try and make the 53-man roster for the Buffalo Bills.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnobulldog breakdown
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BULLDOG BREAKDOWN
Cam Worrell breaks down important plays from Fresno State-Hawaii game
Chatting with football coach Kalen DeBoer about game against Hawaii
Fresno State men's basketball coach hopes to bring back winning team
Bulldog Breakdown: Catching up with Kevin Sutherland
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News