Bulldog Breakdown: 1 on 1 with Fresno State Softball Coach Stacy May-Johnson

Fresno State softball head coach Stacy May-Johnson goes 1-on-1 with Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk about her team's improvement and predicted finish.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bulldog softball gets underway this week.

First pitch is Friday when Fresno State travels to Riverside for the Lynn Russell Miller Classic.

Mountain West preseason poll released last week has the Dogs pegged as fifth, tied with Nevada and San Jose State.

That's where they finished last year.

Boise State was picked by the media as preseason favorites.

Sports Director Stephen Hicks sits down with Fresno State softball head coach Stacy May-Johnson to hear what she thinks about her team's predicted finish and how they improved from last season.

