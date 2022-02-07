Bulldog Breakdown: Tedford secures 23 players in class of 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This week was National Signing Day.For Fresno State, it means Jeff Tedford's first signing class in his second stint as head coach is now official.Tedford says his staff's able to secure the class they wanted while re-loading on both the offensive and defensive lines.He also said the junior college ranks had a ton of talent, maybe because of how many players were in the transfer portal.He was able to secure some of those D1 transfers while also adding some talented high school prospects.The 2022 class consists of 23 signees and transfers, with 17 coming from California.