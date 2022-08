Fresno State president Dr. Jiménez-Sandoval talks conference realignment, proposed tax measure

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Last year, we sat down with Dr. Saul Jiménez-Sandoval just days after he was hired as Fresno State's new president.

Almost a whole year later, he sat down again to go over a host of topics including conference realignment, the need for stadium renovations and a proposed tax measure that's being organized in the community, which would fund both academics & athletics.