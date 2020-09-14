Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: Kalen DeBoer uses virtual meeting to connect with Bulldog history

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Fresno State football players are now reconnecting virtually with the help of current head coach Kalen Deboer.

We spoke to former players as they reminisced on suiting up for the Central Valley.

Some of the players involved were quarterback Marc Barsotti, cornerback Adam Jennings, wide receiver Steve Mooshagian, offensive lineman Mike Stovall and running back Paris Gaines.
