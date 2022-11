Bulldog Breakdown: Chat with Mountain West Golfer of the Month Matthew Manganello

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State Men's Golfer Matthew Manganello was recently awarded Mountain West Golfer of the Month.

He joined us in studio to go over his recent success, including a victory at the Saint Mary's Invitational.