Bulldog Breakdown: Looking at Fresno State's dominant win over Hawaii

With a healthy Jake Haener back for his second start in a row, the Bulldogs routed the Rainbow Warriors at Valley Children's Stadium Saturday night 55-13.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With a healthy Jake Haener back for his second start in a row, the Bulldogs routed the Rainbow Warriors at Valley Children's Stadium Saturday night 55-13.

Bulldogs' sideline reporter and six-year NFL vet Cam Correll joined us in studio to break down the win.