Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State season opener coming up

EMBED <>More Videos

Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State season opener coming up

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State's season opener is this Saturday.

The 11 o' clock kickoff will be the earliest in Bulldog Stadium.

There to meet the Dogs - the huskies of U-Conn who, right now, Vegas oddsmakers have as 27 and a half point underdogs.

To get a sense of what we'll see, we talked with John Pierson, the sports director at our ABC affiliate in New Haven, Connecticut.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnofresno statebulldog breakdownsports
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BULLDOG BREAKDOWN
Cam Worrell breaks down important plays from Fresno State-Hawaii game
Chatting with football coach Kalen DeBoer about game against Hawaii
Fresno State men's basketball coach hopes to bring back winning team
Bulldog Breakdown: Catching up with Kevin Sutherland
TOP STORIES
Driver plows into crowd eating at Fresno taco truck, runs away
1 killed, 4 injured in Fresno County crash
Livestock auctions begin at Big Fresno Fair
PG&E warns of possible power shutoff for 44K customers on Monday
Some evacuation orders lifted as KNP Complex Fire containment grows
Infertility community comes together for Walk of Hope in Clovis
3-year-old boy missing for 4 days found alive
Show More
Video shows officers race through Brooklyn to save 1-year-old's life
DA: Mom of teen killed by Fresno PD used settlement to fund gang
Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center bringing back annual pumpkin patch
Police identify 2 killed in Clovis murder-suicide
Family says daughter's 2nd-grade teacher ripped hijab off her head
More TOP STORIES News