Bulldog Breakdown: Chat with Yvette Roberts ahead of jersey retirement

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Yvette Roberts knew one thing throughout her basketball journey: there is no place like home.

After a career that took Roberts from Washington Union to Fresno State to Europe and back, she returns to her alma mater on February 11 to have her No. 24 jersey retired.

Roberts is the second Fresno State women's basketball player to be immortalized in the Save Mart Center rafters, joining her former teammate Wendy Martell. She and Martell starred together in the North Gym for many successful Fresno State teams.

During Roberts' college career, the Bob Spencer-led Bulldogs went 77-41. She was one of multiple local products on the court.

"Having a crowd, especially a Fresno crowd, coming out to support you is the best thing that can happen for any athlete that's around the Fresno County area," Roberts said.

She dazzled in front of family and friends, leaving as the program's all-time leading scorer and rebounder. Her 1,778 points and 646 made field goals stood as program records for more than two decades before being surpassed by Jaleesa Ross (2,002 points).

Roberts is currently No. 2 on the all-time scoring list, and her 984 rebounds and 486 free throws still stand as program-best marks.

"Not at any point in time when I was playing basketball that I was thinking about any records," Roberts said. "Not at any point in time did I think I would be, at some point, a great basketball player. I worked at it. I worked hard at it."

After a successful overseas stint in the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden and Belgium, she came back home. She worked as a social worker before becoming the head girls' basketball coach at Edison High School in 2020.

"For me to see my jersey in the rafters is one of the reasons why I'm bringing my basketball team to come and see what hard work can do for you," Roberts said.

The jersey retirement ceremony will take place during halftime of the 4 p.m. game against Colorado State.