Bulldog Breakdown: Former Fresno State athletes now husband-wife entrepreneurs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pair of former Bulldogs met at Fresno State but didn't actually get together until years later.
The Felixes are now married with five kids and have created a business together here in the community.
The athletes-turned-entrepreneurs founded Give Culture, a social enterprise, and hope to make their company a household name one day. Their mission is to change the way people treat each other.
