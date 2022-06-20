Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: Former Fresno State athletes now husband-wife entrepreneurs

EMBED <>More Videos

Bulldog Breakdown: Former FS athletes now husband-wife entrepreneurs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pair of former Bulldogs met at Fresno State but didn't actually get together until years later.

The Felixes are now married with five kids and have created a business together here in the community.

The athletes-turned-entrepreneurs founded Give Culture, a social enterprise, and hope to make their company a household name one day. Their mission is to change the way people treat each other.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnofresno statebulldog breakdownsportsfresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BULLDOG BREAKDOWN
Bulldog Breakdown: Chat with Coach Q
Bulldog Breakdown: Trevor Clayton making 2nd run as pro golfer
Community rallying around former FS football player battling ALS
Bulldog Breakdown: Andy Ward returns as strength coach
TOP STORIES
Large fire tears through apartments near Riverdale Elementary School
Deadly crash shuts down Clovis intersection
Popular South Valley gym opens new location in Clovis
47-year-old man killed in fight in Tulare County
Fresno police officers shoot, kill man at Vinland Park
1 killed in car crash in Tulare County
Driver rescued from crashed car dangling over Highway 99 in Fresno
Show More
We tried the 'healthy Coke' hack going viral on TikTok
Man killed in plane crash near Porterville
Yellowstone River flooding is a 1 in 500-year event, officials say
Speeding driver killed in crash near Clovis, CHP says
Apple workers vote to unionize at Maryland store
More TOP STORIES News