Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: Brigitte Thibault preparing for another dominant golf season

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State's women's golf team tees off on a new season on Monday in Las Vegas. It'll be their first golf tournament in 11 months.

One of the returning Bulldogs is expected to have another great season.

Brigitte Thibault was the individual conference champ in 2019, but COVID-19 took away her chance at a repeat title. We had the tough assignment of heading to the golf course to preview her season.

In the video above, we looked back on her offseason that had some pretty big wins and a pretty big change brought on by the pandemic.

All in the middle of a little friendly competition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnobulldog breakdown
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BULLDOG BREAKDOWN
Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State men's basketball season winding down
Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State men's golf team makes season debut
Bulldog Breakdown: Shawn Plummer serving the Valley after his time as a Bulldog
Bulldog Breakdown: Justin Lewis to use technology to help Fresno State softball
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
43-year-old man shot and killed in central Fresno, police say
Inmate escapes from Satellite Prison Camp in Mendota
Fresno man arrested for double shooting inside San Francisco hotel
Local school districts using program to inform students of teenager dating violence
Fresno State women's lacrosse players file lawsuit against university
Man shot in the legs in central Fresno, police say
Trump acquitted: Senate votes 57-43 at impeachment trial
Show More
Woman flips car after crashing into parked car in Merced
Fresno residents given chance to de-clutter homes and heart on Valentine's Day
Parkland massacre: Victims remembered 3 years later
Authorities asking for help in finding suspect who killed good Samaritan on Fresno Co. highway
City of Fresno hosts first 'Neighborhood Blitz' renovation project
More TOP STORIES News