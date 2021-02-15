Bulldog Breakdown: Brigitte Thibault preparing for another dominant golf season

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State's women's golf team tees off on a new season on Monday in Las Vegas. It'll be their first golf tournament in 11 months.One of the returning Bulldogs is expected to have another great season.Brigitte Thibault was the individual conference champ in 2019, but COVID-19 took away her chance at a repeat title. We had the tough assignment of heading to the golf course to preview her season.In the video above, we looked back on her offseason that had some pretty big wins and a pretty big change brought on by the pandemic.All in the middle of a little friendly competition.