Bulldog Breakdown: Chat with coach Tedford following USC loss

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Coach Jeff Tedford is trying to turn the page on a tough loss for the Fresno State Bulldogs to a top-10 team.

The Bulldogs lost 45-17 to the USC Trojans. In the process, both Jake Haener and Evan Williams left the game due to injuries.

In this week's chat, we asked Tedford about the injuries to Haener and Williams, as well as the state of his locker room after falling to the Trojans.