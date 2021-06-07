Bulldog Breakdown: Team USA assistant coach Laura Berg talks about her Bulldog memories

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After a snub from the NFCA, Hailey Dolcini is finally an All-American!
This week the senior pitcher was named to Softball America Third Team.
She's the first Bulldog to earn Softball America All-America honors and is the first All-American at Fresno State since Michelle Moses was named to the Easton All-American Third Team in 2011.
The women's college world series is going on right now, and after that softball will head back to the Olympics.
While there are no Bulldogs playing, a former four-time All-American will be heading to Tokyo.
Former Bulldog Laura Berg is now an assistant coach for Team USA.
Action News had the chance to chat with the three-time gold medalist about her new role, what she's seen from Hailey Dolcini and her favorite memories from her time as a Bulldog.
