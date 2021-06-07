Bulldog Breakdown: Team USA assistant coach Laura Berg talks about her Bulldog memories

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After a snub from the NFCA, Hailey Dolcini is finally an All-American!This week the senior pitcher was named to Softball America Third Team.She's the first Bulldog to earn Softball America All-America honors and is the first All-American at Fresno State since Michelle Moses was named to the Easton All-American Third Team in 2011.The women's college world series is going on right now, and after that softball will head back to the Olympics.While there are no Bulldogs playing, a former four-time All-American will be heading to Tokyo.Former Bulldog Laura Berg is now an assistant coach for Team USA.Action News had the chance to chat with the three-time gold medalist about her new role, what she's seen from Hailey Dolcini and her favorite memories from her time as a Bulldog.