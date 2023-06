Sports Director Stephen Hicks discussed the upcoming season with new head coach, Leisa Rosen.

Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State volleyball ready for season with new coach

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State football is not the only team gearing up for a fall season.

The Bulldogs volleyball team is also counting down the days to their first game.

