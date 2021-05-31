Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: Deon Stroud, Orlando Robinson declare for NBA Draft

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Bulldog Breakdown: Deon Stroud, Orlando Robinson declare for NBA Draft

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This week, Deon Stroud posted on his Instagram that he is declaring for the NBA Draft while still retaining his eligibility for his junior season.

The Bulldogs' leading scorer, Orlando Robinson, also made that decision earlier this year.

Both student-athletes have until July 7 to decide whether or not to withdraw from consideration for the draft.

For more on this decision, we turn to our basketball analyst from 940 ESPN radio.

In the video above, we caught up with Marc Q. Jones for his thoughts on the announcement, and also talked a little playoffs with Paul George and the Clippers ahead of game four against the Mavericks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnobulldog breakdown
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BULLDOG BREAKDOWN
Cam Worrell breaks down important plays from Fresno State-Hawaii game
Chatting with football coach Kalen DeBoer about game against Hawaii
Fresno State men's basketball coach hopes to bring back winning team
Bulldog Breakdown: Catching up with Kevin Sutherland
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News