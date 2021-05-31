Bulldog Breakdown: Deon Stroud, Orlando Robinson declare for NBA Draft

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This week, Deon Stroud posted on his Instagram that he is declaring for the NBA Draft while still retaining his eligibility for his junior season.The Bulldogs' leading scorer, Orlando Robinson, also made that decision earlier this year.Both student-athletes have until July 7 to decide whether or not to withdraw from consideration for the draft.For more on this decision, we turn to our basketball analyst from 940 ESPN radio.In the video above, we caught up with Marc Q. Jones for his thoughts on the announcement, and also talked a little playoffs with Paul George and the Clippers ahead of game four against the Mavericks.