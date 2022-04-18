Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: Chat with Coach Q

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Our top story is Paul George missing out on the playoffs.

We learned before Friday's tip-off against the Pelicans that he would be out after testing positive for COVID-19.

It's the first time in the twelve-year career of the former Bulldog that a Paul George team has missed out on making the playoffs.

For more on George's early exit, we spoke with Marc Q Jones from the Bulldogs radio network.
